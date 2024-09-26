John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:JHDV)

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHDV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.32. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

About John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF

The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying or high dividend growth stocks. Selection and weighting are based on a proprietary systematic approach of US large- and mid-cap companies.

