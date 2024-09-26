Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Duquesne Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,971,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488,710 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 7.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Coupang worth $229,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

