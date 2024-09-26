Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.39

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 698037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

