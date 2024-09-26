Earnest Partners LLC Has $85.92 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $85,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $53,785,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 166,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

