Duquesne Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,098,817 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $69,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teck Resources by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.