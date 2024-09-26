China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.76

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

