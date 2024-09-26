Anglo American (LON:AAL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,298 ($30.77) and last traded at GBX 2,263.50 ($30.31). Approximately 3,909,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,913,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,122.50 ($28.42).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The company has a market cap of £29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,286.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is -6,310.68%.

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,242.10). Insiders bought 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

