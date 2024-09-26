Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.00

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Kuraray Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

