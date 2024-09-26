Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.36

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.
Klépierre Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.
Klépierre Company Profile
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
