ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.15

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.15 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 116351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 277.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 290,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

