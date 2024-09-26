Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.06

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

