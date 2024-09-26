Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Halma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.