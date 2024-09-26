Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 669715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

