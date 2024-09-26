Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

