Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 2,245,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,351,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.40.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

