Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.23

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Teijin Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.24%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

