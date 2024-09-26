CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.10

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.10 ($14.56) and last traded at €13.47 ($14.97), with a volume of 133686 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.36 ($14.84).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.52.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

