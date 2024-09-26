CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.10

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.10 ($14.56) and last traded at €13.47 ($14.97), with a volume of 133686 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.36 ($14.84).
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.52.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.