Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.
Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
