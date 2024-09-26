MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 9.1% Higher

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.33 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 192,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 100,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

MyHealthChecked Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £6.60 million, a P/E ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.76.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

