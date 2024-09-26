Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.74

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 5991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Hypera Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

