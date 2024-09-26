Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.26). 4,873,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,270,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.98 ($0.24).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The company has a market cap of £109.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

