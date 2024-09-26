Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 1994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

