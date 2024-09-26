Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.77

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €34.77 ($38.63) and last traded at €34.77 ($38.63), with a volume of 27616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.37 ($38.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADRNY

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.