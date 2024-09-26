The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.81

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 2724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.