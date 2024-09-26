Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.10

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 399495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Prosus Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

