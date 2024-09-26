Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.10

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 399495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROSY
Prosus Trading Up 8.7 %
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.