Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.40. 571,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,222,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEM

Tempus AI Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $32,685,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.