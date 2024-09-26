Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.63

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.63 and last traded at $107.26, with a volume of 1232208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.