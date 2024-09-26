Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.03

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 38414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

