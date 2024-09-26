Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.09

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 22902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

