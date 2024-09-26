Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.88

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 6795247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Tencent Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

