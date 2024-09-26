SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.39

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 21514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

SGS Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

