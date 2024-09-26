BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.99

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 110730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
BYD Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.29.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
