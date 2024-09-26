Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.75

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 2258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

