BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.96

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 436249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

BYD Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

