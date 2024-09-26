Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.85

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 65779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

