Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.90

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 99709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

