Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.09

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 34235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

