Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.76

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 19017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Zalando Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.