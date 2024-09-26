Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $12.66 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Beldex has a market cap of $389.95 million and $12.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.82 or 0.04043146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,585,269 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,885,269 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

