Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 124.9% in September

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

