Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $36.75 million and $104,331.64 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

