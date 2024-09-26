BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 262,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at $416,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 175,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,654. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

