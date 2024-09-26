Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

HYDR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

