Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 130.1%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Compass Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 102,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,219. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

