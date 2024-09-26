Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increases By 140.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 60,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.