China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 25,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

