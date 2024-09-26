Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Rises By 135.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IBTJ stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 44,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,994. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.