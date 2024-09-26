Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Rises By 135.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTJ stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 44,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,994. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.