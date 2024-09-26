Concordium One Day Trading Volume Tops $382,603.07 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $34.60 million and approximately $382,603.07 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,497,863,659 coins and its circulating supply is 9,941,207,981 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars.

