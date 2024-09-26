Nano (XNO) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $125.99 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,228.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00544861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00105418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00249611 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

