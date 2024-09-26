Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $29.17

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $159.74 million and $37.95 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $29.17 or 0.00044732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00261517 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,475,722 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,761,386.4064405. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.50817283 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $27,826,053.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

